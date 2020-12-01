WhatsApp rolls out new feature to notify users about in-app updates

Instant messaging application WhatsApp has rolled out a new handy feature that will allow WhatsApp to make in-app announcements around new updates.

According to Mashable, as reported by a popular website WABetaInfo, the feature is called 'in-app notifications' and it will be used to make new announcements on WhatsApp.

Currently, WhatsApp makes all the new announcements through its blog, however, soon users would be able to directly get these on the app.

These in-app updates could direct users to a specific website or even require them to take a particular action.

This feature will not be used by WhatsApp for advertising purposes.

As reported by Mashable, these announcements will not be delivered to users via chat instead these will appear as an in-app banner.

The first new announcement made by WhatsApp using this feature is the new Terms of Service which state that WhatsApp is releasing their new terms and also sheds light on the main aim of the update.A previous report by Mashable said that WhatsApp will be updating its Terms of Service in 2021 and WhatsApp users will have to accept it or they will have to delete their account.

The main focus of this update is around how WhatsApp processes user data and how businesses can use Facebook hosted services to store and manage their WhatsApp chats.

The update will take effect on February 8, 2021.

If users don't agree with the changes or the updated terms of service, they will lose access to their account.