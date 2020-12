Chef Belkis Crowe Wins Award For Cooking For First Responders During Pandemic, Donates Prize Money To Island Harvest CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:23s - Published 59 seconds ago Video Credit:- Duration: 02:23s - Published Chef Belkis Crowe Wins Award For Cooking For First Responders During Pandemic, Donates Prize Money To Island Harvest A Long Island woman who spent months cooking for front line workers has been awarded a national prize that will help feed even more people. CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports. 0

