Drew Sidora Reveals Which RHOA Housewives Will Get the Most Love (and Shade) From Her This Season Video Credit: People - Duration: 09:36s - Published 7 minutes ago Drew Sidora Reveals Which RHOA Housewives Will Get the Most Love (and Shade) From Her This Season See Drew Sidora get into all the drama in the new season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta airing Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend