The Rochester fire department is one of the many agencies that has been called upon to fight those fires.

This newscast with any regularity, you know there has been an uptick in fires across southeast minnesota.

Kimt news 3's maleeha kamal checked in with firefighters and has our story.

I'm at fire station two in rochester.

I spoke to captain brett knapp who tells me that captain:"its kind of a saying in the fire service that fires tend to come in groups a little bit " while knapp doesn't point to any particular data.... this thirteen year firefighting veteran knows what he's talking about, and right now there is a wave underway.

Lowerthird2line:brett knapp captain, rochester fire department captain:"right now in particular in the last couple of months and the last couple of weeks there have been quite a fighter 2: "there's definitely an uptick right now."

The data shows 2020 has been a big year for fires... when compared to the last five years.

Over the last two months, the rochester fire department reported answering more structure fire number the department answered last year during the same period.

Captain: "why that is it's hard to say there's no common thread."

When faced with a surge in fires, firefighters focus on always train for this this is our job.

We are that arm that people reach out to for help.

We are ready to go at a moments points in time.

" lowerthird2line:rochester fire department reports increase in fires rochester, mn the cold weather months are obviously the busiest for firefighters, which is why the department is focused on prevention and education as the weather cools.

In rochester maleeha kamal kimt news 3.

Knapp says if your home ever catches fire the first thing you should do is get out and call 9- 1-1.

Coming up at six hear more on how the department plans to fight fires.

