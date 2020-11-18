Tori Kelly Says Performing on 'Masked Singer' Gave Her the Chance to Be More Than 'Just the Voice'

Bella Thorne Breaks Down What It’s Like Performing on ‘The Masked Singer’ and Reveals What Her Next Song Would’ve Been IBella Thorne explains how she got involved with 'The Masked Singer,' why she's grateful she didn't win, on-set secrecy, and more!
FOX Renews 'Masked Singer' For Fifth SeasonFox has renewed 'The Masked Singer' for a fifth season. Wednesday is the show's two-hour semi-finals. Fox announced the fifth season of the show will debut in 2021. "This show brings joy to so many..
Nick Jonas Returning To The Judge's Chair On 'The Voice'NBC has announced that Nick Jonas is returning to The Voice. The singer and actor will be returning as a coach in Season 20. John Legend, Blake Shelton, and Kelly Clarkson will be joining Jonas on the..