Do COVID-19 survivors get vaccinated?
A Kansas City, Missouri, doctor discusses whether or not COVID-19 survivors should get a vaccine when it's available.
Study Looks At Neurological Problems COVID Survivors Are FacingCBS4's Laura Podesta has more on the research from Northwestern Medicine.
NKY health officials advising some COVID-19 survivors not to get retested before returning to workHealth officials in Northern Kentucky said, if a recovered patient meets certain criteria, another COVID-19 test is not necessary and could be misleading.
Pilgrimage of Our Lady of Guadalupe and St. Juan Diego bring hope to COVID survivorsCatholics are finding hope and reassurance ahead of Our Lady of Guadalupe Day honored on December 12. Images of 'Guadalupe' and Saint Juan Diego are traveled throughout Los Angeles and Ventura counties..