Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Do COVID-19 survivors get vaccinated?

Video Credit: 41 Action News - Duration: 01:57s - Published
Do COVID-19 survivors get vaccinated?

Do COVID-19 survivors get vaccinated?

A Kansas City, Missouri, doctor discusses whether or not COVID-19 survivors should get a vaccine when it's available.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

First-Of-Its-Kind Study Highlights Neurological Problems For Many COVID Survivors

Doctors are still learning about the long-term effects patients can face weeks and months after...
cbs4.com - Published

Cancer survivors at higher risk of hospitalization or dying from flu

Survivors from a wide range of cancers are more likely than people in the general population to be...
Science Daily - Published

Call to give vulnerable cancer survivors priority for Covid vaccine

Call to give vulnerable cancer survivors priority for Covid vaccine Flu and coronavirus are both epidemic respiratory viruses with similar risks, suggesting cancer...
Wales Online - Published Also reported by •Hull Daily Mail



Related videos from verified sources

Study Looks At Neurological Problems COVID Survivors Are Facing [Video]

Study Looks At Neurological Problems COVID Survivors Are Facing

CBS4's Laura Podesta has more on the research from Northwestern Medicine.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:28Published
NKY health officials advising some COVID-19 survivors not to get retested before returning to work [Video]

NKY health officials advising some COVID-19 survivors not to get retested before returning to work

Health officials in Northern Kentucky said, if a recovered patient meets certain criteria, another COVID-19 test is not necessary and could be misleading.

Credit: WCPO Cincinnati     Duration: 01:59Published
Pilgrimage of Our Lady of Guadalupe and St. Juan Diego bring hope to COVID survivors [Video]

Pilgrimage of Our Lady of Guadalupe and St. Juan Diego bring hope to COVID survivors

Catholics are finding hope and reassurance ahead of Our Lady of Guadalupe Day honored on December 12. Images of 'Guadalupe' and Saint Juan Diego are traveled throughout Los Angeles and Ventura counties..

Credit: Localish     Duration: 01:49Published