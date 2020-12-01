Do COVID-19 survivors get vaccinated?

Study Looks At Neurological Problems COVID Survivors Are Facing



CBS4's Laura Podesta has more on the research from Northwestern Medicine. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 02:28 Published 29 minutes ago

NKY health officials advising some COVID-19 survivors not to get retested before returning to work



Health officials in Northern Kentucky said, if a recovered patient meets certain criteria, another COVID-19 test is not necessary and could be misleading. Credit: WCPO Cincinnati Duration: 01:59 Published 1 hour ago