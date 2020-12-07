Pandemic takes a toll on the mental health of healthcare workers



Related videos from verified sources Survey: Majority Of Parents Worried About Children's Mental Health During Pandemic



A new survey found more parents are worried about the long-term effects of the coronavirus pandemic. WBZ-TV's Mallika Marshall reports. Credit: WBZ CBS Boston Duration: 02:12 Published 6 hours ago COVID-19 vaccine challenges resemble what health care workers faced with H1N1 pandemic



As health care workers learn more about how the COVID-19 vaccine will be rolled out, some are reminded of the challenges they faced during the H1N1 flu pandemic more than a decade earlier. Credit: KDVR Duration: 01:59 Published 7 hours ago Move over Girl Scouts, here comes GRLSwirl



GRLSwirl is a skateboarding sisterhood based in Venice, California, that is quickly spreading all over the world. They are building communities with the message of female empowerment and inclusiveness,.. Credit: Bleacher Report AOL Duration: 04:44 Published 13 hours ago