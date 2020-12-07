Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 04:01s - Published 2 days ago

Suresh Raina Cricket Academy holds trials for players in Jammu

Former player of the Indian cricket team, Suresh Raina conducted trials for players in Jammu.

Suresh Raina Cricket Academy held trials for players of senior age group on December 07.

The trials were held at Maulana Azad Stadium in Jammu.

Large number of players from different districts of Jammu participated in the trials.

Cricket Academy of Suresh Raina was set up recently in collaboration with JandK Sports Council.

Speaking to ANI, Suresh Raina said, "There is a lot of talent here.

But facilities should be improved and I think government is looking in it." Cricketer players said that this is a great opportunity for them as this will give a great platform to them to learn and play international cricket.

They said that there is a lot of talent in JandK and these kinds of initiatives will improve cricket in JandK.