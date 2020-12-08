£115m EuroMillions winners reveal joy over giving half their fortune away

Friends of multimillionaires might have a hard time deciding what gift to buyfor a birthday but Frances Connolly has made it easy by requesting two small,simple presents.

The EuroMillions jackpot winner celebrated a birthday for thefirst time after last year’s near-£115 million win by asking for a bottle ofwine and a book to mark the occasion.