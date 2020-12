Todd Fuhrman makes a case for 49ers to defeat Bills: 'Their season hangs in the balance' | FOX BET LIVE



The San Francisco 49ers are a slight favorite as they take on the Buffalo Bills Monday night, and Todd Fuhrman agrees with the odds. Hear why he expect the 49ers to come away with a comfortable win.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 04:07 Published 2 hours ago

A look at the 10 bills that passed in Colorado's special session



Colorado lawmakers passed 10 bills in the three-day 2020 special session that adjourned Wednesday which allocate around $300 million in relief spending toward small business, housing, child care and.. Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel Duration: 01:08 Published 4 days ago