UK to begin coronavirus vaccine rollout

The UK is taking a “huge step forward” in its fight against coronavirus as thecountry’s vaccination programme gets under way, Boris Johnson has said.Vaccinations will be administered at dozens of hospital hubs across thecountry from Tuesday – dubbed “V-Day” by Health and Social Care Secretary MattHancock.


Pfizer UK chief hails 'incredible moment for science' as Covid-19 vaccineapproved for use. Managing Director Ben Osborn said it was 'a turning point'in the fight back against Covid-19.

Boris Johnson and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen willassess whether a post-Brexit trade deal can be salvaged following a weekend oftense negotiations. If there is no deal by the end of the Brexit transitionperiod at the end of the month, then Britain will leave the single market andthe customs union and begin trading with the EU on World Trade Organisationterms, with the imposition of tariffs and quotas.

Heath Secretary Matt Hancock says the rollout of the Covid-19 vaccine happening on Tuesday is "the beginning of the end of this pandemic". Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

The beginning of the vaccination rollout for Covid-19 could mark “a decisiveturning point in the battle” against the virus, the chief executive of NHSEngland has said. Vaccinations will be administered at dozens of hospital hubsfrom Tuesday – dubbed “V-Day” by Health Secretary Matt Hancock.

Coronavirus: NHS to begin vaccine roll-out this week

 Health Secretary Matt Hancock says the start of the vaccination scheme is "a historic moment".
Stratford-on-Avon District Council is challenging the Government's decision toput the area into Tier 3 after the national lockdown restrictions ended. Theauthority sent a Judicial Review pre-action protocol letter to HealthSecretary Matt Hancock this week and have requested a response by this evening(Thursday).

UK To Launch COVID-19 Vaccine Drive, Starting Tuesday. Britain's push to safeguard its citizens from the coronavirus will be the largest national vaccination effort in the country's..

WBZ-TV's Dr. Mallika Marshall has your latest coronavirus updates.

Wisconsin health officials discuss the vaccine.

