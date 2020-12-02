UK to begin coronavirus vaccine rollout

Johnson in talks with EU chief to salvage post-Brexit trade deal



Boris Johnson and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen willassess whether a post-Brexit trade deal can be salvaged following a weekend oftense negotiations. If there is no deal by the end of the Brexit transitionperiod at the end of the month, then Britain will leave the single market andthe customs union and begin trading with the EU on World Trade Organisationterms, with the imposition of tariffs and quotas.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:54 Published on January 1, 1970