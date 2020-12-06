Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Matthew McConaughey slams Hollywood 'hypocrisy' over 2020 election results

Video Credit: Page Six - Duration: 00:58s - Published
Matthew McConaughey slams Hollywood 'hypocrisy' over 2020 election results
Matthew McConaughey slams Hollywood 'hypocrisy' over 2020 election results

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Matthew McConaughey Defends Conservatives' Denial of Election Results

Criticizing Hollywood 'far left' for their hypocrisy over the 2020 election results, the 'Dallas...
AceShowbiz - Published

Matthew McConaughey calls out Hollywood hypocrisy for mocking conservatives’ refusal to accept Biden win

Matthew McConaughey last week took his Hollywood peers to task for their condescending attitude...
FOXNews.com - Published