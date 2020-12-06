Global
Matthew McConaughey slams Hollywood 'hypocrisy' over 2020 election results
Matthew McConaughey slams Hollywood 'hypocrisy' over 2020 election results
Video Credit: Page Six - Duration: 00:58s - Published
6 minutes ago
Matthew McConaughey slams Hollywood 'hypocrisy' over 2020 election results
Matthew McConaughey Defends Conservatives' Denial of Election Results
Criticizing Hollywood 'far left' for their hypocrisy over the 2020 election results, the 'Dallas...
AceShowbiz - Published
17 hours ago
Matthew McConaughey calls out Hollywood hypocrisy for mocking conservatives’ refusal to accept Biden win
Matthew McConaughey last week took his Hollywood peers to task for their condescending attitude...
FOXNews.com - Published
1 day ago
