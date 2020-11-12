Top 20 Most Important Moments in Music History

Video Credit: WatchMojo - Duration: 22:59s - Published 40 seconds ago

For this list, we’re looking at the most memorable and electrifying moments that impacted both music as an art form and the music-loving public.

These music moments are downright historic!

For this list, we’re looking at the most memorable and electrifying moments that impacted both music as an art form and the music-loving public.

Our countdown includes The Beatles on “The Ed Sullivan Show”, The Jackson 5 Debut on “American Bandstand”, Nirvana on “MTV Unplugged”, Jimi Hendrix Plays the Star-Spangled Banner at Woodstock, Queen at Live Aid, and more!