‘Smiles for Saucier’ School Supply Drive at Saucier Elementary School

Students and staff at Saucier Elementary School were on the receiving end of some holiday cheer this morning.

- a group from west wortham - elementary and middle schools - delivered gifts to saucier- elementary.

- they called it "smiles for saucier school supply drive."

Just a few weeks ago, hurricane- zeta hit the school hard, - damaging roofs, floors, - computers, books, school- supplies and more.- principal sarah purvis says its- heartwarming to see the - community reach out and provide- essentials in their time of - need.

- - "we are sister schools.

Our middle- school kids go to wms and so it- means a lot to us.

We all work- together so it's- - - - just very touching to know that- the community and schools have- reached - out to us during this time."

Some of the gifts included- flowers, school supplies and- kind- words of encouragement written- by some fellow- students.

- -