‘Smiles for Saucier’ School Supply Drive at Saucier Elementary School
Students and staff at Saucier Elementary School were on the receiving end of some holiday cheer this morning.
- - "we are sister schools.
Our middle- school kids go to wms and so it- means a lot to us.
We all work- together so it's- - - - just very touching to know that- the community and schools have- reached - out to us during this time."
