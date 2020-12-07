NBC 26 weather forecast

A few small breaks of sun are possible for your Tuesday with highs in the mid/upper-30s.

Lower to mid 40s are back in our area Wednesday and Thursday under mostly sunny skies.

A strong area of low pressure will move in Friday and into the weekend.

We'll have to see exactly where that tracks as to who would see rain or snow.

As this low pressure exits the Midwest, colder air will wrap in behind it, resulting in and left over moisture transitioning over to snow from rain.