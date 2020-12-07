Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

NBC 26 weather forecast

Video Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin - Duration: 03:29s - Published
NBC 26 weather forecast

NBC 26 weather forecast

A few small breaks of sun are possible for your Tuesday with highs in the mid/upper-30s.

Lower to mid 40s are back in our area Wednesday and Thursday under mostly sunny skies.

A strong area of low pressure will move in Friday and into the weekend.

We'll have to see exactly where that tracks as to who would see rain or snow.

As this low pressure exits the Midwest, colder air will wrap in behind it, resulting in and left over moisture transitioning over to snow from rain.


You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Michael Fish's NBC 26 weather forecast [Video]

Michael Fish's NBC 26 weather forecast

More quiet, calm weather is in store for today. We'll have clouds and highs in the upper-30s. We'll have some clouds again tonight with lows in the mid- to upper-20s. A few breaks of sun are possible..

Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin     Duration: 02:35Published