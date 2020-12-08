A Christmas Exchange movie - Laura Vandervoort

A Christmas Exchange movie trailer HD (2020) - Laura Vandervoort - Plot synopsis: Based on a Harlequin novel, "Molly Cooper's Dream Date" by Barbara Hannay This holiday season, Molly Cooper swaps her snow covered farmhouse for Patrick Kensington's posh London apartment.

While enjoying Christmas time in the UK, Molly begins to look forward to every communication with Patrick.

Likewise, Patrick finds Molly's warm emails and texts charming and compelling.

Sparks fly between them as they get to know each other and fall in love as they live in each other's spaces.

Coming home for Christmas Day, Molly is greeted to a new life and a new love.