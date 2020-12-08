Dolly Parton's Extremely Sensible Reason For Looking Fabulous 24/7

American music icon Dolly Parton looks her best no matter what, and for a very good reason.

CNN reports that the living legend shared in the latest issue of Marie Claire magazine that she never wants to be caught short if disaster strikes.

I have to always stay ready -- street-ready, I always say.

I have to be ambulance-ready at all times, if I get sick or something.

Dolly Parton Parton joked she even wears high heels when she's at home, cooking, because she needed to be able to reach her cabinets.

The living legend is currently making press rounds promoting her holiday album, 'A Holly Dolly Christmas.'