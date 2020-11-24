5pm Lex Covid Numbers 12072020

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 4 minutes ago

Coronavirus 5.jpg lexington is reporting three more deaths from the virus over the weekend...slightly good news in lexington when it comes to the virus... with the city reporting its lowest weekend total in a month.

Fs vo bullets:no lexington coronavirus cases source: lexington-fayette county health dept.

New deaths: 3 ... those deaths brought the overall total in the city to 132 coronavirus- related deaths.

The health department says there were 378 new cases reported over the weekend.

That's the lowest weekend total in a month.

However... health officials warn it's too early to tell if the virus has hit a plateau.

The new cases pushed the county's total above the 19,000 mark to 19,010.

Tributes