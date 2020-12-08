An Imperfect Murder Trailer

An Imperfect Murder movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Alone in her stunning New York apartment, actress Vera Lockman (Sienna Miller – 21 Bridges) awakens from a restless sleep to a frightening reality – her nightmare was real.

She really did kill her abusive ex-boyfriend in a struggle the night before and has hidden his body in a trunk in her apartment.

But was it an accident or an act of intent?

Was it done in self-defence or out of sheer rage?

As Vera wrestles with the reality of her predicament, the tension builds as unexpected guests drop by – including a seasoned and suspicious detective (Alec Baldwin).