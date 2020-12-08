Till Debt Do Us Part? How To Deal With Marrying Into Heavy Financial Baggage

Financial consultant Alli Williams was just 29 when she took on $154,000 of her husband's debt when they got hitched.

Since then, they've paid off $50,000 of the debt, including an auto loan, some student loans, and a credit card.

Not only that, but they also paid for a wedding, college tuition, and have saved for a baby and a house.

According to Business Insider, Williams believes in prioritizing expenses, such as bonding activities and savings goals, but not in harsh deprivation.

On a practical level, every paycheck is divvied up between bills, savings, and debt repayment.

As for windfalls such as gifts, bonuses, or tax refunds, Williams sets allocation percentages without knowing the amount.

For example, 50% will usually go toward debt, another 20% towards savings, and so on.

When the money hits the bank account, she doesn't have to dither!