Mystery illness in Southern India Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 00:30s - Published 5 minutes ago Mystery illness in Southern India A mysterious illness is hitting Southern India. Two hundred have been hospitalized. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend ONE-POINT-TWO MILLION DOSES OF ACHINESE-MADE VACCINE ARRIVED INTHE COUNTRY OVER THE WEEKEND.2020 MAY NOT BE DONE WITH USJUST YET... THERE’S A MYSTERYILLNESS GOING AROUND IN SOUTHERNINDIA...ONE PERSON HAS ALREADY DIED AND200 OTHERS ARE HOSPITALIZED.THE ILLNESS WAS FIRST DETECTEDON SATURDAY IN THE INDIAN CITYOF ELURU IN THE STATE OF AndhraPradesh.ACCORDING TO DOCTORS, PATIENTSSICK WITH THE UNIDENTIFIEDSICKNESS HAVE EXPERIENCEDSYMPTOMS RANGING FROM NAUSEA ANDANXIETY...TO LOSS OFCONSCI