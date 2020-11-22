Rose Andom Center fielding twice as many phone calls during COVID-19 pandemic

In the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, calls into the Rose Andom Center dropped but by the time September rolled around those calls had doubled.



Related videos from verified sources Finding Hope: PEER Wellness Center sees increase in relapses



Many Idahoans are reporting feelings of depression and isolation this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and for people living with addiction, that can result in relapse. Credit: Idaho On Your Side Duration: 02:06 Published 3 hours ago New Wi-Fi hotspots will help West End students, workers stay online



The COVID-19 pandemic is reaching its highest-ever peaks in the United States, forcing many local schools to retreat into digital space for the winter. Alexis Kidd found some of their students on her.. Credit: WCPO Cincinnati Duration: 02:01 Published 2 weeks ago Guitar Center Files For Bankruptcy



Guitar Center is the largest musical instrument retailer in the US. On Saturday, the company announced Saturday it was entering the Chapter 11 restructuring process, during which it'll stay in.. Credit: Wochit Tech Duration: 00:30 Published 2 weeks ago