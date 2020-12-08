Trades 'recession proof,' LCC expert says

Video Credit: KEZI - Published 1 day ago

Jobs in the trades such as welding, construction plumbing, and electrical are steady even during the pandemic!

But, enrollment numbers are taking a dive.

In tonight's skilled to work: kezi is partnering with employers in our area... to address the lack of workers for skilled jobs.

At lane community college - almost every trade has seen a drop in enrollment .

Grant matthews is the vice president of cte and workforce development at lcc.

He says the fall saw a 20 percent drop in apprenticeship type programs like welding, plumbing, and construction.

Matthews says these drops aren't necessarily because of a lack of interest in the trades, but the growing strain on students who have other priorities like immediate work or family.

He also says health programs and flight tech programs still have strong enrollment..

And he has a message for current and prospective students "if they engage now in education especially while other job sources are more scarce or less stable, they set themselves up for a really strong future and a recession proof future" starting wages for apprenticeships depend on the company, but most offer more than minimum wage.

Once you graduate and become a journeyman in the trades you can make upwards of 30 dollars an hour as a plumber, 50 dollars an hour as a lineman, and anywhere from 20 to 30 dollars an hour as