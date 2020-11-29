Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump Declined COVID-19 Vaccines, Doses May Go To Other Countries

Video Credit: Wochit Tech - Duration: 00:39s - Published
Trump Declined COVID-19 Vaccines, Doses May Go To Other Countries

Trump Declined COVID-19 Vaccines, Doses May Go To Other Countries

The Trump administration declined an offer from Pfizer for more doses of its COVID-19 vaccine.

The offer was for more doses in late summer, according to Business Insider.

The US might struggle to secure additional doses given Pfizer's commitments to other countries.

The Trump administration purchased 100 million doses of Pfizer's vaccine.

However, the two-dose treatment so it will only go to 50 million Americans.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Canada not at back of line for COVID-19 vaccine, Moderna chairman says

The head of a U.S. biotechnology company that is developing one of the most promising COVID-19...
CBC.ca - Published

The Trump administration reportedly rejected an offer from Pfizer for more COVID-19 vaccine doses, and now other countries might get them

The Trump administration purchased 100 million doses of Pfizer's vaccine, but it's a two-dose...
Business Insider - Published

Pfizer tells U.S. officials it can’t supply additional vaccine until late June or July

Pfizer has told the Trump administration it won't be able to supply additional coronavirus vaccine...
Washington Post - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Maryland, Baltimore get ready for first COVID-19 vaccine doses [Video]

Maryland, Baltimore get ready for first COVID-19 vaccine doses

Maryland, Baltimore get ready for first COVID-19 vaccine doses

Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR     Duration: 02:58Published
HealthWatch: Masks Recommended For Youth Sports, Smiling For The Vaccine [Video]

HealthWatch: Masks Recommended For Youth Sports, Smiling For The Vaccine

WBZ-TV's Dr. Mallika Marshall has your latest coronavirus updates.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 02:20Published
Dry ice companies expected to be busy as vaccine rolled out [Video]

Dry ice companies expected to be busy as vaccine rolled out

Since some COVID-19 vaccines will need to be stored and transported in extremely cold temperatures, dry ice companies are expecting to be busy over the next several months. The FDA's vaccine committee..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:29Published