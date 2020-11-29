Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

White House Coronavirus Task Force Disagrees On California Shutdown

Video Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Duration: 00:39s - Published
White House Coronavirus Task Force Disagrees On California Shutdown

White House Coronavirus Task Force Disagrees On California Shutdown

White House coronavirus task force officials publicly disagreed on Monday.

The disagreement was over California's new stay-at-home orders.

Dr. Anthony Fauci told CNN that the state didn't have "any choice" but to impose the restrictions.

Yet Brett Giroir raised concerns on Fox News about "overly restrictive" measures not supported by the science." California Govorner Gavin Newsom announced the latest orders on Sunday, says Business Insider.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Coronavirus Updates: Close Bars And Keep Schools Open, Fauci Says

Coronavirus Updates: Close Bars And Keep Schools Open, Fauci Says Dr. Anthony Fauci participates in a briefing with members of the White House Coronavirus Task Force...
Gothamist - Published

White House Coronavirus Task Force members Fauci, Giroir at odds over California lockdowns

Members of the White House Coronavirus Task Force clashed Monday over new lockdown orders in...
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •Upworthy



Related videos from verified sources

MDCPS Coronavirus Task Force Says District Sticking With 14-Day Quarantine [Video]

MDCPS Coronavirus Task Force Says District Sticking With 14-Day Quarantine

CBS4's Ty Russell reports the announcement comes after the CDC changed its recommendations.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:50Published
Miami-Dade County Public Schools Reconvenes Its Health Task Force [Video]

Miami-Dade County Public Schools Reconvenes Its Health Task Force

CBS4's Lauren Pastrana reports deciding whether or not to keep schools open wasn't the topic of discussion.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:45Published
Melania Trump New White House Tennis Pavilion [Video]

Melania Trump New White House Tennis Pavilion

(CNN) First lady Melania Trump's office announced Monday the finalization of the White House Tennis Pavilion -- a tone deaf accomplishment to trumpet amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and as the..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:33Published