White House Coronavirus Task Force Disagrees On California Shutdown

White House coronavirus task force officials publicly disagreed on Monday.

The disagreement was over California's new stay-at-home orders.

Dr. Anthony Fauci told CNN that the state didn't have "any choice" but to impose the restrictions.

Yet Brett Giroir raised concerns on Fox News about "overly restrictive" measures not supported by the science." California Govorner Gavin Newsom announced the latest orders on Sunday, says Business Insider.