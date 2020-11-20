Global  
 

Remembering the life of Molly Lee

The Gulfport community, along with students and staff at Gulfport High, are mourning the loss of student Molly Lee, who passed away last Friday.

- the gulfport community along- with students and staff at- gulfport high are mourning the- loss of student molly - lee, who passed away last - friday.

- news 25's grant chighizola spok- to friends of molly this- afternoon who reflected on her- impact on their lives.- 0:44-0:53 - - for bailey smith, the loss of - her - friend molly lee is hard to - digest.

- sot-bailey smith: molly's frien- "it's heart wrenching, it reall makes my stomach hurt.

It's lik- my heart is shattered."

Molly died following a car- - - - accident last friday in alabama- leaving behind friends, family,- and a gulfport high community - who are remembering her as- someone who radiated- kindness and joy.

- sot-bailey smith- "she was the sweetest and probably the goofiest person yo- could ever meet in- your whole life.

Like, i cheere- with her.

All the time just in- - - - the corner, you could hear that- sweet laugh of hers."

Alicia powell says molly- frequently stopped by her - store bayou view creations with- her family to get her favorite- drink, the 'garden of eden.'- sot-alicia powell: owner, bayou- view creations- "she always said yes ma'am, no ma'am, thank you, she was alway- polite, she - always had a smile on her face,- just a good, good kid."

This week, powell is honoring - the high school - junior's memory and supporting- the lee family by renaming the- 'garden of eden'--the molly.- part of the proceeds from - purchases will go directly to - the family to help them during- this challenging time.- sot-alicia powell - "we're helping out because they've supported us through- everything so we're - just trying to support them as- best we can."

And now, molly's friends are- committed to making sure her- cheerful personality is - remembered by all who knew- her.- sot: bailey smith - grant: "what's something you'll remember most about molly?- bailey: "her sweet and beautifu smile."

In gulfport, grant chighizola,- news




