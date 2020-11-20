Remembering the life of Molly Lee

Video Credit: WXXV - Published 8 minutes ago

The Gulfport community, along with students and staff at Gulfport High, are mourning the loss of student Molly Lee, who passed away last Friday.

- the gulfport community along- with students and staff at- gulfport high are mourning the- loss of student molly - lee, who passed away last - friday.

- news 25's grant chighizola spok- to friends of molly this- afternoon who reflected on her- impact on their lives.- 0:44-0:53 - - for bailey smith, the loss of - her - friend molly lee is hard to - digest.

- sot-bailey smith: molly's frien- "it's heart wrenching, it reall makes my stomach hurt.

It's lik- my heart is shattered."

Molly died following a car- - - - accident last friday in alabama- leaving behind friends, family,- and a gulfport high community - who are remembering her as- someone who radiated- kindness and joy.

- sot-bailey smith- "she was the sweetest and probably the goofiest person yo- could ever meet in- your whole life.

Like, i cheere- with her.

All the time just in- - - - the corner, you could hear that- sweet laugh of hers."

Alicia powell says molly- frequently stopped by her - store bayou view creations with- her family to get her favorite- drink, the 'garden of eden.'- sot-alicia powell: owner, bayou- view creations- "she always said yes ma'am, no ma'am, thank you, she was alway- polite, she - always had a smile on her face,- just a good, good kid."

This week, powell is honoring - the high school - junior's memory and supporting- the lee family by renaming the- 'garden of eden'--the molly.- part of the proceeds from - purchases will go directly to - the family to help them during- this challenging time.- sot-alicia powell - "we're helping out because they've supported us through- everything so we're - just trying to support them as- best we can."

And now, molly's friends are- committed to making sure her- cheerful personality is - remembered by all who knew- her.- sot: bailey smith - grant: "what's something you'll remember most about molly?- bailey: "her sweet and beautifu smile."

In gulfport, grant chighizola,- news