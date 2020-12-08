His Dark Materials S02E05 The Scholar

Cardinal MacPhail receives news about the witches' attack on the airships and concludes it was caused by the Authority, who was angry about heresy within the Magisterium.

He accuses several colleagues and has them arrested.

He then instructs his alethiometrist, Fra Pavel, to learn Mrs. Coulter's location and discover what she seeks.

Mrs. Coulter and Lord Boreal arrive at Boreal's other Oxford house.

Mrs Coulter visits Mary while leaving her daemon behind.

She reveals she is Lyra's mother, and Mary says she is impressed by Lyra's knowledge.

Later, the Cave instructs Mary to play the serpent, leave this world, and protect the girl and boy.

The Cave shuts itself down, and Mary steps through the window to Cittàgazze.

Lyra and Will prepare to use the Subtle Knife to cut a window between worlds and break into Boreal's house to retrieve the alethiometer.

While practising with the knife, they stumble upon Tullio, the young man who stole the knife from Paradisi and was attacked by spectres.

They discover that he is the brother of Angelica and Paola, the two children they previously met.

While breaking in, Lyra is shocked to encounter Mrs Coulter, who wants Lyra to go with her.

Lyra refuses and has Pan attack Coulter's daemon.

In the ensuring struggle, Will takes the alethiometer and escapes with Lyra by cutting a window to Cittàgazze.

Boreal warns Mrs Coulter about the spectres.

Directed by Leanne Welham Written by Francesca Gardiner