Holton Ave shooting leaves one man in hospital

One man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting on the southside of Fort Wayne.

Fox 55's brianna spoke to neighbors and reports... they saw this coming.

3 neighbors tell me it's typically quiet around this time of year.

One neighbor tells me though when this particular group of young men moved into the neighborhood, he knew it would be a problem.

Just before 8 o'clock on sunday evening, fort wayne police responded to the 3300th block of holton ave about a shooting.

When police arrived, they found a man with gunshot wounds and life-threatening injuries.one neighbor says, he saw this coming..

"ya know, i see the young kids down there gathered late at night.

A few of them have weapons on their side and i wondered, ya know, why would they be armed like that."the man didn't want to appear on camera out of fear of retribution ... but he says today's generation needs to work on communicating with one another to peacefully resolve their differences.

"when i grew up when we had an altercation, we may have fought it out, but we didn't shoot it out.

That's the thing today, they're just taking lives."one of indiana's founding members of the ten point coalition, reverend dr charles harrison says they'be been successful in combating crime because most of it's members have overcome that life of violence."

What we call og's who were once a part of the problem, many when to prison and they've turned their lives around and they understand the streets.

Engaging individuals in the streets that are most likely to be engaged in violent crimes to try to change their mindsets and put them on a different path."

Lewis a.

King of the ten point coalition in fort wayne says that with the rise of covid-19 cases, he's had to cut back on recent nightly patrols within the community.

" i can't lie, it has definitely caused us to look at the needs of the people that are hurt in the community.

We see that some people are even becoming more angry based upon not being able to go out and because of restrictions."king says he wants fort wayne to know that he's working diligently to combat crime in our neighborhoods."the ten point coalition cares, the mayor cares and everyone we're working is doing our part to make a difference in the community."in fort wayne, i'm brianna dahlquist.

If you have information on the shooting...you're asked to call the fort wayne police department and allen county crime stoppers.