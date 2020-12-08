Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

World needs to come up with long-term strategies to tackle future pandemics: India at UNGA

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:26s - Published
World needs to come up with long-term strategies to tackle future pandemics: India at UNGA

World needs to come up with long-term strategies to tackle future pandemics: India at UNGA

India has taken a holistic approach to health based on four main pillars of healthcare, including preventive healthcare, affordable healthcare, supply-side improvement and mission mode intervention, said Pratik Mathur, Counsellor at United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

Delivering India's statement on 'Global Health and Foreign Policy' at the UNGA, Mathur said, "A healthy life is every person's basic right and the onus for this rests on our respective governments to make every possible effort to ensure full protection and enjoyment of this right by everyone." "COVID-19 highlighted systemic weaknesses in health systems and vulnerabilities incapacity to prevent and respond to its threats.

We need to address weaknesses and gaps to strengthen global coordination to ensure that world is prepared to curb impacts of future health-related crisis," he added.

He also said that countries need to come up with long-term strategies and roadmaps to deal with future pandemics, adding that equitable access to affordable medicines, diagnostic tools and technologies remain a concern.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

United Nations General Assembly United Nations General Assembly Principal organ of the United Nations

UN backs Afghan peace talks in resolution

 United Nations:�The UN General Assembly approved a resolution over Russian objections Thursday commending progress in peace talks between the Afghan government..
WorldNews

Gov’t will not bring PH case on West Philippine Sea to the UN General Assembly –Locsin

 The Duterte administration will never bring the Philippine government’s territorial victory against China over the West Philippine Sea before the United..
WorldNews

UN urges Russia to immediately withdraw forces from Crimea

 UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. General Assembly approved a resolution Monday urging Russia to immediately withdraw all its military forces from Crimea “and..
WorldNews

Related videos from verified sources

Lessons on leaving the world better than you found it | Sophie Howe [Video]

Lessons on leaving the world better than you found it | Sophie Howe

Sophie Howe is the world's only future generations commissioner, a new kind of government official tasked with advocating for the interests of generations to come and holding public institutions..

Credit: TED     Duration: 05:20Published
Food Monopolies Are Affecting The Future Of How We Eat [Video]

Food Monopolies Are Affecting The Future Of How We Eat

The food we grow and eat influences every aspect of our cities, our communities and ourselves. But nowadays, a small number of major corporations control the vast majority of food distribution. This..

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 05:15Published
Architecture of Oppression Slave Planet Earth Documentary Movie [Video]

Architecture of Oppression Slave Planet Earth Documentary Movie

Architecture of Oppression Slave Planet Earth Documentary Movie Trailer - Can a divided world unite under a common threat? - Plot synopsis: We have been terrified into submission. Words like pandemic..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:04Published