President Donald Asked Pa. House Speaker Bryan Cutler
President Donald Trump called Pennsylvania House Speaker Bryan Cutler twice, asking him to look into overturning the state's election results.
Trump says 'certainly will' leave WH if Biden winsDonald Trump has said that he 'certainly will' leave the White House if the electoral college votes for President-elect Joe Biden in early January. Bryan Wood reports.
Nancy Pelosi Calls Trump 'Psychopathic Nut'NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called President Donald Trump a "psychopathic nut" on Thursday evening. Trump has resisted acknowledging President-elect Joe Biden's win..
White House Continues Bloodletting At DHSThe Trump administration has forced two senior officials in the Department of Homeland Security to resign.
CNN reports it's the latest losses in a purge of the civilian arm of the US government's..