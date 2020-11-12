Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

President Donald Asked Pa. House Speaker Bryan Cutler

Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 00:23s - Published
President Donald Asked Pa. House Speaker Bryan Cutler

President Donald Asked Pa. House Speaker Bryan Cutler

President Donald Trump called Pennsylvania House Speaker Bryan Cutler twice, asking him to look into overturning the state's election results.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Trump asks Pa.  House speaker for help overturning election results

The calls from the president, confirmed by Pennsylvania House Speaker Bryan Cutler’s office, mark...
Washington Post - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Trump says 'certainly will' leave WH if Biden wins [Video]

Trump says 'certainly will' leave WH if Biden wins

Donald Trump has said that he 'certainly will' leave the White House if the electoral college votes for President-elect Joe Biden in early January. Bryan Wood reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:53Published
Nancy Pelosi Calls Trump 'Psychopathic Nut' [Video]

Nancy Pelosi Calls Trump 'Psychopathic Nut'

NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called President Donald Trump a "psychopathic nut" on Thursday evening. Trump has resisted acknowledging President-elect Joe Biden's win..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:33Published
White House Continues Bloodletting At DHS [Video]

White House Continues Bloodletting At DHS

The Trump administration has forced two senior officials in the Department of Homeland Security to resign. CNN reports it's the latest losses in a purge of the civilian arm of the US government's..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:37Published