Bharat Bandh: Farmers stop train in Maharashtra's Buldhana, several detained

'Swabhimani Shetkari Saghtana' staged 'Bharat Bandh Rail Roko' protest and also briefly stopped a train in Malkapur of Buldhana in Maharashtra on December 08. They were later removed from the tracks by police and also got detained. Farmer unions have called for 'Bharat Bandh today', over Centre's farm laws. Political parties including Congress have also extended support to the bandh.
Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president MK Stalin distributed relief material in Chennai among people who got affected due to flood-like situation in the wake of cyclone 'Burevi'. The event took place in Ambedkar Nagar of Kolathur area. The cyclonic storm impacted coastal areas of Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Andhra Pradesh.
Nashik’s Om Mahajan cycled from Kashmir to Kanyakumari in 8 days. Om covered a distance of 3,600 km on his bicycle in eight days, seven hours and 38 minutes. Om started his journey from Srinagar last week & finished on November 21. He set the record for the fastest bicycle journey across India. Om’s uncle, Mahendra Mahajan had held the record for the fastest bicycle ride from Srinagar to Kanyakumari which was recently broken by Indian Army's Lt Col Bharat Pannu. Om said that it was his dream to bring back the record home. Watch the full video for more details.
A 34-year-old specially-abled woman, a polio patient, has dutifully played the role as Sarpanch. She is serving 2 villages in Dindori taluka in Maharashtra's Nashik. Dahegaon and Waghlud villages unanimously elected her as the Sarpanch for the second time. Currently in her 2nd term, Kavita Bhondwe made changes in Gram Panchayats' affairs and stood up against illegal practices of the villages.
The Serum Institute of India (SSI) has sought emergency use authorisation from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for Oxford Covid-19 vaccine in the country. SII applied to DCGI, citing unmet medical needs due to the pandemic and in the interest of the public at large. the Indian arm of US pharmaceutical giant Pfizer became the first to seek a similar approval from India's drug regulator for its own Covid vaccine in the country. The phase 3 clinical trial of Oxford vaccine, Covishield, is being conducted by Pune-based SII. The clinical trial is being co-sponsored by ICMR in various parts of the country. In addition, clinical studies are being carried out by Oxford-AstraZeneca in the UK and Brazil. Based on phase 2 and 3 clinical trial results, SII will pursue early availability of vaccine. According to the ICMR, the SII has already manufactured 40 million doses of the vaccine under the at-risk manufacturing and stockpiling license it obtained from the DCGI.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the world is keeping a close watch on the cheapest and safest Covid-19 vaccine and hence they are looking at India. PM Modi said that healthcare workers, frontline workers and elderly people will be vaccinated on priority. He was addressing an all-party meet to discuss Covid situation in the country. Last week, PM Modi had visited Ahmedabad, Hyderabad and Pune to review vaccine development. India's novel coronavirus tally on Friday, December 4 went over 9.5 million. Around 36,595 fresh cases and 540 deaths were added in the last 24 hours. Tally includes 416,082 active cases, more than 9 million recoveries and 139,188 deaths.
A group of farmers met Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar to lend support to three new farm laws. The farmers from Haryana also appealed Tomar not to repeal the legislation. Their demand..
