Bharat Bandh: Farmers stop train in Maharashtra's Buldhana, several detained

Members of a farm group staged 'rail roko' protest in Maharashtra's Buldhana as part of Bharat Bandh.

The nationwide blockade on December 8 has been called by agitating farmers against the new laws.

Farmers have vowed to intensify their agitation if union govt doesn't repeal the laws.

Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatna members stopped Chennai-Ahmedabad Navjeevan Express.

The train was stopped at Malkapur station in Buldhana while protesting against farm laws.

Police detained Sanghatana leader Ravikant Tupkar and his supporters over the incident.

Meanwhile, Agriculture Produce Market Committees in Navi Mumbai, Nashik, Dhule, Pune and Solapur are closed.

In Maharashtra, the ruling Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress are supporting the Bharat Bandh.