Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Bharat Bandh: Farmer unions, left political parties stop trains in Bhubaneswar

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:13s - Published
Bharat Bandh: Farmer unions, left political parties stop trains in Bhubaneswar

Bharat Bandh: Farmer unions, left political parties stop trains in Bhubaneswar

In view of 'Bharat Bandh', Left political parties, trade unions and farmer unions staged protest at Bhubaneswar Railway Station on December 08.

They stopped trains at railway station to demonstrate 'bandh'.

Farmer unions have called for 'Bharat Bandh' today against Centre's farm laws.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Bhubaneswar Bhubaneswar Metropolis in Odisha, India

ANM workers in Bhubaneswar protest demanding regularisation of jobs [Video]

ANM workers in Bhubaneswar protest demanding regularisation of jobs

Auxiliary Nurse Midwife (ANM) staff staged a demonstration in Bhubaneswar on December 04. They are demanding regularisation of their jobs. The protestors held banners and placards to showcase their grievances.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:21Published
Trade unions stage protest against Centre's new labour laws in Kochi, Bhubaneswar [Video]

Trade unions stage protest against Centre's new labour laws in Kochi, Bhubaneswar

Members of Odisha Nirmana Sramik Federation, All India Central Council of Trade Unions (AICCTU) and All Orissa Petrol and Diesel Pump Workers Union held demonstration as trade unions have called for a nationwide strike against Centre's new labour laws. They held protest in Odisha's Bhubaneswar on November 26. On the other side, bus services are affected and markets are also closed in Kerala's Kochi on November 26. Markets are closed as trade unions have called for a nationwide strike against Centre's new labour and farm laws.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:58Published

Bhubaneswar railway station Bhubaneswar railway station

Related news from verified sources

Congress, AIUDF among 14 opposition parties of Assam pledging support to farmer unions 'Bharat bandh'

Altogether 14 opposition parties, including Congress, AIUDF and the Left, in Assam on Sunday...
IndiaTimes - Published Also reported by •Mid-Day


Trade unions support farmer's 'Bharat Bandh' call

A joint platform of ten central trade unions has extended its support to a call of 'Bharat Bandh' by...
IndiaTimes - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Bharat Bandh: Farmers stop train in Maharashtra's Buldhana, several detained [Video]

Bharat Bandh: Farmers stop train in Maharashtra's Buldhana, several detained

Members of a farm group staged 'rail roko' protest in Maharashtra's Buldhana as part of Bharat Bandh. The nationwide blockade on December 8 has been called by agitating farmers against the new laws...

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:13Published
Farm group from Haryana meets Agriculture minister, backs Centre's new laws [Video]

Farm group from Haryana meets Agriculture minister, backs Centre's new laws

A group of farmers met Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar to lend support to three new farm laws. The farmers from Haryana also appealed Tomar not to repeal the legislation. Their demand..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:45Published
Bharat Bandh: किसानों का भारत बंद आज, बंगाल व महाराष्ट्र म [Video]

Bharat Bandh: किसानों का भारत बंद आज, बंगाल व महाराष्ट्र म

केंद्र सरकार के नए कृषि कानूनों के खिलाफ दिल्ली की सीमाओं पर पिछले 12 दिनों से..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:43Published