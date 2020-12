PS5 sold out worldwide, Steam Autumn Sale, Fortnite charges subscription fee - Weekly Gaming Roundup: 27 Nov 2020



This week, we talk about:- the Steam Autumn Sale- PlayStation 5 being sold out everywhere & scalpers hoarding the stocks- Cyberpunk 2077 leaked online gameplay- Steam supporting PlayStation's.. Credit: YTV SG Duration: 07:03 Published 1 week ago

PS5 expansion SSD still unusable, new games in November, Among Us clones - Weekly Gaming Roundup: 13 Nov 2020



This week, we talk about:- how the PlayStation 5's expansion ssd slot is still unusable- the crazy amount of games releasing in November 2020- how Among Us is already having multiple clones Credit: YTV SG Duration: 04:47 Published 3 weeks ago