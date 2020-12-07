Universal Music Group snaps up Bob Dylan's entire back catalogue

The purchase of the legendary singer-songwriter's work is thought to be one of the company's biggest acquisitions - yet no financial details have been given.

The US singer-songwriter has given his entire back catalogue over to the Universal Music Group.

Read full article Thom GeierDecember 7, 2020, 1:18 PM·2 min read Universal Music Group announced Monday that it had acquired Bob Dylan’s entire catalog of..

Dylan's inventory of songs are beautiful, provocative and timeless, CEO of Universal Music Sir Lucian Grainge said.

Bob Dylan sells songwriting catalog to Universal Bob Dylan has sold his entire catalog of more than 600 songs spanning six decades to Universal Music Group’s music publishing arm, the company said on Monday. This report produced by Emma Jehle.

Bob Dylan's entire back catalogue of hundreds of songs has been acquired by Universal Music Group in...

The US singer-songwriter has given his entire back catalogue over to the Universal Music Group.