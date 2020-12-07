Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Universal Music Group snaps up Bob Dylan's entire back catalogue

Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Duration: 03:23s - Published
Universal Music Group snaps up Bob Dylan's entire back catalogue

Universal Music Group snaps up Bob Dylan's entire back catalogue

The purchase of the legendary singer-songwriter's work is thought to be one of the company's biggest acquisitions - yet no financial details have been given.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Universal Music Group Universal Music Group American music corporation

Bob Dylan sells songwriting catalog to Universal [Video]

Bob Dylan sells songwriting catalog to Universal

Bob Dylan has sold his entire catalog of more than 600 songs spanning six decades to Universal Music Group’s music publishing arm, the company said on Monday. This report produced by Emma Jehle.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:15Published

A 60-year songwriting career has been sold

 Dylan's inventory of songs are beautiful, provocative and timeless, CEO of Universal Music Sir Lucian Grainge said.
CBS News

Tangled Up in Green: Bob Dylan Sells Entire Song Catalog for Estimated $300 Million

 Read full article Thom GeierDecember 7, 2020, 1:18 PM·2 min read Universal Music Group announced Monday that it had acquired Bob Dylan’s entire catalog of..
WorldNews

Bob Dylan Bob Dylan American singer-songwriter, musician, poet, author, and artist

Bob Dylan sells all rights to his song catalogue

 The US singer-songwriter has given his entire back catalogue over to the Universal Music Group.
BBC News

Related news from verified sources

Bob Dylan sells rights to all his songs to Universal Music Group

The US singer-songwriter has given his entire back catalogue over to the Universal Music Group.
BBC News - Published Also reported by •NewsmaxIndian ExpressUpworthyCBC.ca


Bob Dylan's entire back catalogue bought 'in nine-figure deal'

Bob Dylan's entire back catalogue bought 'in nine-figure deal' Bob Dylan's entire back catalogue of hundreds of songs has been acquired by Universal Music Group in...
Sky News - Published

Bob Dylan’s entire back catalogue acquired by publishing group

Universal Music Group has acquired Bob Dylan’s entire back catalogue.
Belfast Telegraph - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Bob Dylan Sells His Entire Music Catalog to Universal Music Group [Video]

Bob Dylan Sells His Entire Music Catalog to Universal Music Group

Bob Dylan Sells , His Entire Music Catalog, to Universal Music Group. The unprecedented deal was announced by Universal on Monday. [It is] both a privilege and a responsibility [to] represent the..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:57Published
Dylan Sells Publishing For $300 Million [Video]

Dylan Sells Publishing For $300 Million

On Monday, Bob Dylan has sold his entire songwriting catalogue of more than 600 songs to Universal Music Publishing Group (UPMG). UMPG didn't disclose how much it paid. The NY Times estimated that..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:37Published
Bob Dylan sells rights to all his songs in likely record-breaking deal [Video]

Bob Dylan sells rights to all his songs in likely record-breaking deal

Bob Dylan sells rights to all his songs in likely record-breaking deal

Credit: nypost     Duration: 00:32Published