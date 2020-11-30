Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

What people think about the COVID-19 vaccine

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 05:00s - Published
What people think about the COVID-19 vaccine

What people think about the COVID-19 vaccine

A group of people in Manhattan, New York were polled on their thoughts of the COVID-19 vaccine, and whether or not they would take it.Footage was filmed December 7.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

No COVID-19 Vaccine, No Normal Life, UK Minister Suggests

People who refuse a vaccine for COVID-19 could find normal life curtailed as restaurants, bars,...
Newsmax - Published Also reported by •IndiaTimes


Dry run of COVIN software begins in Telangana

Software used for planning, monitoring and supervision of immunizing people with vaccine against...
Hindu - Published

UK: 87-yr-old Indian-origin man 1st to get Covid vax

An 87-year-old Indian-origin man from the north east of England will become one of the first people...
IndiaTimes - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Covid-19: 'India not an experiment lab for vaccine', says Digvijaya Singh [Video]

Covid-19: 'India not an experiment lab for vaccine', says Digvijaya Singh

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh said that India shouldn't be made an experiment lab. Singh said that people of India should not be made guinea pigs for vaccine trials. "Protocols can still be..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:35Published
December 8 is 'V-Day', Matt Hancock says [Video]

December 8 is 'V-Day', Matt Hancock says

Vaccinations will be administered at dozens of hospital hubs across thecountry from Tuesday – dubbed “V-Day” by Health Secretary Matt Hancock.Tuesday marks the start of the NHS’s largest ever..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:41Published
UK To Launch COVID-19 Vaccine Drive Starting Tuesday [Video]

UK To Launch COVID-19 Vaccine Drive Starting Tuesday

UK To Launch COVID-19 Vaccine Drive, Starting Tuesday. Britain's push to safeguard its citizens from the coronavirus will be the largest national vaccination effort in the country's..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:03Published