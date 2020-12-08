Global  
 

Chuck Yeager, 1st to break sound barrier, dies at 97

Chuck Yeager, 1st to break sound barrier, dies at 97
World War II flying ace Chuck Yeager died at 97 on Dec. 7.

Still can't take that one "you still can't take that one thing away from me.

I was the first guy to break the sound barrier in the world " breaking news tonight.

Nevada county resident and aviation legend chuck yeager has died at the age of 97.

Good evening, i'm alan marsden.

The man who gained international fame as the very first human to break the sound barrier -- lived for the last 45 years in penn valley, about 20 miles east of marysville.

Yeager was born on a west virginia farm and became one of america's most celebrated pilots.

As a combat pilot during world war two, he flew more than 60 missions.

As a test pilot yeager flew the rocket powered bell x-1... which in 1947 piloted as it reached the speed of mach 1.

Without a college diploma yeager was not eligible for astronaut selection, but said he didn't want to be astronaut.

"i still have fun.

Let's put it that way."

After retiring from the military, yeager became a tv pitchman.....and continued to work




