‘Kejriwal under house arrest; orders from MHA’: AAP MLA slams Centre

Aam Aadmi Party MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj has alleged that Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has been put under house arrest.

The AAP leader said that Delhi police officials have barricaded Kejriwal’s house since his return from the Singhu border after meeting farmers.

Bharadwaj said that no party leader is being allowed inside the Chief Minister’s residence and said that this is being done on the instructions of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The AAP leader said that the Centre has been miffed since the state government rejected the Centre’s appeal to turn Delhi’s stadiums into jails for farmers.

Bharadwaj further claimed that AAP MLAs who wanted to meet the Chief Minister were assaulted by the Delhi police personnel.

This comes as farmers have called a Bharat Bandh demanding withdrawal of the three farm laws of the Modi government.

Kejriwal on Monday had visited the protesting farmers and extended his support to their cause.

Several other opposition parties have also lent their support to the farmers.

Watch the full video for all the details.


