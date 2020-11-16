‘Kejriwal under house arrest; orders from MHA’: AAP MLA slams Centre

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal visited the Singhu border and said that Aam Aadmi Party has always stood by the farmers. Thousands of farmers have been protesting against the Centre's new farm laws at the border. During his visit, Kejriwal also reviewed arrangements made for farmers by the city government. Kejriwal said that AAP members have been serving farmers as 'sevadars' since protests began. He reiterated the support to farmers' call for Bharat Bandh on Tuesday, December 8. Opposition including Congress, TRS Left parties, TMC, RJD have also decided to support the strike. Farmers have been protesting against the three laws since November 26, demanding their repeal. Talks between farmers' unions and the union govt have failed to produce a breakthrough. Another round of talks is scheduled on Wednesday, December 9.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met farmers who have been protesting at the Singhu border and took stock of the preparations made for them. This comes a day ahead of the ‘Bharat Bandh’ called by farmers. AAP has supported the ‘Bharat Bandh’ called by farmers. Meanwhile, traffic was disrupted at several border points due to the farmers’ protests. The Delhi Traffic Police today issued a traffic alert closing the National Highway 44 on both sides in the national capital region. Commuters have been asked to take alternate routes via Lampur, Safiabad, Saboli borders and avoid Outer Ring Road, GTK road and NH 44. The Chilla border on Noida link road is closed for traffic from Noida to Delhi due to farmers' protest and people are advised to avoid Noida link road for coming to the national capital. Meanwhile, anti-riot teams were placed outside Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav’s residence in Lucknow to foil his planned Kisan Yatra. Watch the full video for all the details.
Guru Jambheshwar University reopened in Haryana's Hisar on November 16 after several months of closure due to the lockdown imposed in a bid to control the COVID-19 pandemic. However, students as well as hostellers have to follow strict COVID-19 norms issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). "Only 1 student/room is allowed in hostels and hostellers have to undergo COVID test," said Guru Jambheshwar University Vice-Chancellor Prof Tankeshwar Kumar. Meanwhile, Haryana has 19,557 active cases of coronavirus till now.
Mumbai's iconic Siddhivinayak Temple reopened for devotees to offer prayers on November 16 after several months of closure due to the lockdown imposed in a bid to control the COVID-19 pandemic. Devotees were seen visiting the temple and offering prayers. Temples across the Maharashtra reopened from today onwards and have to follow COVID-19 norms issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). Maharashtra has 86,470 active cases of coronavirus till now.
Congress leader Digvijaya Singh said that India shouldn't be made an experiment lab. Singh said that people of India should not be made guinea pigs for vaccine trials. "Protocols can still be compromised during the pandemic. People of India should not be made guinea pigs. Haryana minister Anil Vij got vaccinated and later tested positive. Before human trials, animal trials are done to launch a vaccine. India cannot be an experiment lab for any vaccine," he said. Bharat Biotech, SII, and Pfizer recently asked for emergency use approval in India. At least eight different vaccine candidates are at different trial stages in India. PM Modi had recently held meeting and visited vaccine labs in the country. He had discussed Covid vaccination plan during an all-party meeting held earlier.
