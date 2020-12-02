Bharat Bandh: 'It's our duty to stand in unity with farmers,' says Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on December 08 called 'Bharat Bandh' a sentiment.

"It is no political 'Bandh'.

It's our sentiment.

Farmer organisations agitating in Delhi aren't carrying any political flag.

It is our duty to stand in unity with farmers and stay connected to their sentiments.

There is no politics here and there shouldn't be.

If the Government has a heart, be it the Home Minister or the Prime Minister, they themselves will go and talk to them (farmers)," said Raut to mediapersons.

Farmer unions called for 'Bharat Bandh' on Dec 8 against Centre's farm laws.