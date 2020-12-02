Bharat Bandh: 'It's our duty to stand in unity with farmers,' says Sanjay Raut

Addressing a press conference in Mumbai on December 02, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, "We want to build a world-class film city in Uttar Pradesh. We held discussions with several producers, directors, and other experts related to film industry in this regard." On being asked about Maharashtra Chief Minister saying that he won't allow his state's business to be taken away, UP CM added, "We are not taking anything anywhere. Mumbai Film City will work in Mumbai itself, new Film City in UP is being developed in a new environment according to new requirements." On being asked about Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut's Film City comment, CM Yogi said, "We have not come here to take anything away. We are building a new Film City. Why one is getting worried about it? We are giving something new to people in form of world-class infrastructure."
Members of a farm group staged 'rail roko' protest in Maharashtra's Buldhana as part of Bharat Bandh. The nationwide blockade on December 8 has been called by agitating farmers against the new laws. Farmers have vowed to intensify their agitation if union govt doesn't repeal the laws. Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatna members stopped Chennai-Ahmedabad Navjeevan Express. The train was stopped at Malkapur station in Buldhana while protesting against farm laws. Police detained Sanghatana leader Ravikant Tupkar and his supporters over the incident. Meanwhile, Agriculture Produce Market Committees in Navi Mumbai, Nashik, Dhule, Pune and Solapur are closed. In Maharashtra, the ruling Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress are supporting the Bharat Bandh.
A Bharat Bandh has been called on Tuesday by farmers who have been protesting against the Modi government’s farm laws. Farmer union have decided that their Bandh will resume from 11 am and last till 3 pm so as to not cause any inconvenience to office goers and the common man. Medical services like an ambulance or even weddings vehicles will be allowed. Meanwhile, the Delhi police have said that they will act against anyone found to be forcibly shutting down shops during the bandh. Delhi police PRO said that all arrangements have been made by the police and they will ensure that the common man is not troubled. The Trinamool Congress has said that while they support the cause of the farmers, they will not allow a strike in the states as that goes against the party’s ideology. The Bharat Bandh comes a day before their scheduled talks with government. Watch the full video for all the details,
Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) Leader, K Kavitha said that the party will support farmers' call of Bandh on December 8. "We'd opposed the Bills in Parliament, we continue to do so. MSP hasn't been assured in any of these Bills. Also, if mandi structure is dismantled there's no alternative structure in this country, so farmer is insecure. TRS will support the farmer' Bandh call," said K Kavitha.
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has claimed that Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal has been put under house arrest since he visited farmers at Singhu border (Delhi-Haryana Border) on December 7. National Spokesperson of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) while addressing a press conference in national capital on Dec 08. National spokesperson of AAP Saurabh Bharadwaj said, "CM met farmers at Singhu border yesterday. He had said that we'll serve them like 'Sevadars' and support them. After he returned, Delhi Police barricaded his residence from all sides, putting him in a house-arrest like situation, at the behest of Home Ministry." "No one is allowed to go inside, he is not allowed to come out. MLAs, who had a meeting with CM yesterday, were beaten up by Police when they went to meet him. Workers were not allowed to meet him either. BJP leaders are being made to sit outside his residence," he added. DCP North Delhi on this issued a statement. "It is a general deployment to avoid any clash between AAP and any other party. CM has not been put under house arrest,"
