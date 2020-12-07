UK prepares to roll out Pfizer-BioNTech COVID vaccine

India's COVID-19 tally reached 97,03,770 on December 08. The country reported 26,567 new cases in last 24 hours. 385 new deaths linked with COVID took death toll to 1,40,958. Currently, there are 3.83 lakh active cases of coronavirus in the country whereas, total cured cases are at 91.78 lakh with 39,045 new discharges.
Vaccinations will be administered at dozens of hospital hubs across thecountry from Tuesday – dubbed “V-Day” by Health Secretary Matt Hancock.Tuesday marks the start of the NHS’s largest ever vaccination programme, withthe UK becoming the first country in the world to start vaccinating peoplewith the Pfizer/BioNTech jab. The vaccine has been shown to be 95% effectiveagainst Covid-19 and works across all age groups, including the elderly. Amongthe first people to receive it will be the over-80s, care home staff andhealth workers, with the eventual aim of vaccinating millions of peopleagainst coronavirus.
Congress leader Digvijaya Singh said that India shouldn't be made an experiment lab. Singh said that people of India should not be made guinea pigs for vaccine trials. "Protocols can still be compromised during the pandemic. People of India should not be made guinea pigs. Haryana minister Anil Vij got vaccinated and later tested positive. Before human trials, animal trials are done to launch a vaccine. India cannot be an experiment lab for any vaccine," he said. Bharat Biotech, SII, and Pfizer recently asked for emergency use approval in India. At least eight different vaccine candidates are at different trial stages in India. PM Modi had recently held meeting and visited vaccine labs in the country. He had discussed Covid vaccination plan during an all-party meeting held earlier.
