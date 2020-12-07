Global  
 

UK prepares to roll out Pfizer-BioNTech COVID vaccine

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 03:17s - Published
Government ordered 40 million doses – enough to vaccinate 20 million people out of a total population of 67 million.


U.K. grandmother, 90, gets the 1st dose of Pfizer's COVID vaccine

 First mass-inoculation program in the West launches with U.K. declaring "V-Day" after a grueling year of coronavirus, but most will still have to wait until the..
CBS News

Covid-19 vaccine: First person receives Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine in UK

 Margaret Keenan, 90, says she feels "so privileged" to receive the jab as the UK begins the biggest vaccination programme in NHS history.
BBC News

Man fined $5000 for breaking Taiwan Covid-19 quarantine for 8 seconds

 A man in Taiwan has been fined a whopping NZ$5000 after breaking the country's strict Covid-19 quarantine regulations for just 8 seconds.The man, a migrant..
New Zealand Herald
COVID-19: India reports less than 27,000 cases in 24 hours [Video]

COVID-19: India reports less than 27,000 cases in 24 hours

India's COVID-19 tally reached 97,03,770 on December 08. The country reported 26,567 new cases in last 24 hours. 385 new deaths linked with COVID took death toll to 1,40,958. Currently, there are 3.83 lakh active cases of coronavirus in the country whereas, total cured cases are at 91.78 lakh with 39,045 new discharges.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:01Published

Covid: UK vaccination programme getting under way

 About 70 hospital hubs in the UK will give the Pfizer/BioNTech jab to over-80s and some health and care staff, after regulators approved the vaccine's use last..
BBC News
December 8 is 'V-Day', Matt Hancock says [Video]

December 8 is 'V-Day', Matt Hancock says

Vaccinations will be administered at dozens of hospital hubs across thecountry from Tuesday – dubbed “V-Day” by Health Secretary Matt Hancock.Tuesday marks the start of the NHS’s largest ever vaccination programme, withthe UK becoming the first country in the world to start vaccinating peoplewith the Pfizer/BioNTech jab. The vaccine has been shown to be 95% effectiveagainst Covid-19 and works across all age groups, including the elderly. Amongthe first people to receive it will be the over-80s, care home staff andhealth workers, with the eventual aim of vaccinating millions of peopleagainst coronavirus.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:41Published

Britain to start rolling out COVID-19 vaccine

 Britain will start rolling out the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech this week. It's the first Western country to begin vaccinating its..
SBS
First batches of coronavirus vaccine arrive at hospital near London [Video]

First batches of coronavirus vaccine arrive at hospital near London

The UK became the first country in the world to give the green light to the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 00:50Published

Covid-19: 'India not an experiment lab for vaccine', says Digvijaya Singh [Video]

Covid-19: 'India not an experiment lab for vaccine', says Digvijaya Singh

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh said that India shouldn't be made an experiment lab. Singh said that people of India should not be made guinea pigs for vaccine trials. "Protocols can still be compromised during the pandemic. People of India should not be made guinea pigs. Haryana minister Anil Vij got vaccinated and later tested positive. Before human trials, animal trials are done to launch a vaccine. India cannot be an experiment lab for any vaccine," he said. Bharat Biotech, SII, and Pfizer recently asked for emergency use approval in India. At least eight different vaccine candidates are at different trial stages in India. PM Modi had recently held meeting and visited vaccine labs in the country. He had discussed Covid vaccination plan during an all-party meeting held earlier.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:35Published

Covid: Vaccine's first batch arrives in Wales

NHS staff are processing the first Covid vaccine, ready for the first recipients.
BBC News - Published Also reported by •SeattlePI.com


Donald Trump is willing to take COVID vaccine live on TV, White House official reveals

A White House official said Monday that President Donald Trump was willing to take the COVID-19...
Upworthy - Published

Landmark day in Covid fight as first vaccinations to be given in Scotland

Landmark day in Covid fight as first vaccinations to be given in Scotland Frontline health workers spoke to the Record about being the first people in Scotland to receive a...
Daily Record - Published


FORCED SHOTS: Can Nevada employers require workers to get COVID-19 vaccines? [Video]

FORCED SHOTS: Can Nevada employers require workers to get COVID-19 vaccines?

Federal regulators are expected to review the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine later this week and there are questions about whether employers could force workers to receive the shots as part of their jobs. ..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 02:46Published
What people think about the COVID-19 vaccine [Video]

What people think about the COVID-19 vaccine

A group of people in Manhattan, New York were polled on their thoughts of the COVID-19 vaccine, and whether or not they would take it.Footage was filmed December 7.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 05:00Published
Outlook Shows Colorado's Economic Recovery Could Take Years [Video]

Outlook Shows Colorado's Economic Recovery Could Take Years

Researchers say a COVID-19 vaccine will be key to helping Colorado’s economy bounce back from the pandemic.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 02:35Published