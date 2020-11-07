Ghanaians set to elect the new parliament and president in a race dubbed ‘the battle of two giants’.

Ghana votes in tight race between incumbent and former president

More than 17 million Ghanaians are eligible to vote on Monday's poll to elect a new president and parliament.

Ghana: Voters take to the polls to decide presidential election There are 12 candidates in the Ghana presidential election including three women.