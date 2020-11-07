Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ghana votes in tight race between incumbent and former president

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:49s - Published
Ghana votes in tight race between incumbent and former president

Ghana votes in tight race between incumbent and former president

Ghanaians set to elect the new parliament and president in a race dubbed ‘the battle of two giants’.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Ghana Ghana Country in West Africa

Ghana: Voters take to the polls to decide presidential election [Video]

Ghana: Voters take to the polls to decide presidential election

There are 12 candidates in the Ghana presidential election including three women.

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 00:50Published
"We can't afford any fight": Voting starts in Ghana presidential and parliamentary election [Video]

"We can't afford any fight": Voting starts in Ghana presidential and parliamentary election

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 01:13Published
Ghana elections: President Akufo-Addo faces rival Mahama in tight race [Video]

Ghana elections: President Akufo-Addo faces rival Mahama in tight race

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 03:17Published
Ghana votes as candidates pitch plan to fight inequalities, poverty [Video]

Ghana votes as candidates pitch plan to fight inequalities, poverty

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 02:04Published

Ghanaian people Citizens or native-born people of Ghana

Ghana's election: Six things you should know

 More than 17 million Ghanaians are eligible to vote on Monday's poll to elect a new president and parliament.
BBC News

Ghana heads for two-horse presidential vote

 Elections in Ghana on Monday are a two-horse race between incumbent President Nana Akufo-Addo and his predecessor John MahamaMore than 17 million Ghanaians are..
WorldNews

Related videos from verified sources

Old rivals square up again in Ghana’s tight presidential election [Video]

Old rivals square up again in Ghana’s tight presidential election

Monday’s race for country’s top post expected to pit incumbent Nana Akufo-Addo against predecessor, John Mahama, for third time.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:29Published
As Biden Named President-Elect, Trump Plays Golf [Video]

As Biden Named President-Elect, Trump Plays Golf

Major news outlets including CNN, MSNBC, and the Associated Press called the election on Saturday for former Vice President Joe Biden. Meanwhile, President Donald Trump spent Saturday golfing at his..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:35Published
Rudy Giuliani Releases Bizarre, Desk-Pounding Rant Video On YouTube [Video]

Rudy Giuliani Releases Bizarre, Desk-Pounding Rant Video On YouTube

Every week, Rudy Giuliani posts a video to YouTube as part of his series, 'Rudy Giuliani's Common Sense.' There, the former New York City mayor and personal lawyer to President Donald Trump discusses..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:42Published