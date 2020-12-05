Need to work together to ensure timely roll-out of 5G: PM Modi at India Mobile Congress

Global  
 

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:12s
Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended virtual inaugural ceremony of 'India Mobile Congress 2020' on December 08.

At the ceremony, PM Modi said, "It is due to your innovation and efforts that the world was functional despite the pandemic.

It is due to your efforts that a son connected with his mother in a different city, a student learnt from his teacher without being in the classroom.

Due to technological up-gradation, we have a culture of replacing handsets and gadgets frequently.

Can the industry form a task-force to think of a better way of handling electronic waste and create a circular economy?" He further said, "We need to work together to ensure a timely roll-out of 5G to leapfrog into the future and empower millions of Indians."


