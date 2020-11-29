Prakash Javadekar calls opposition 'hypocrite' over their demand to roll back farm laws

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Prakash Javadekar on December 08, called the opposition who is asking to roll back three farm laws, 'hypocrite'.

"Farmers had demanded remunerative price additional to the cost and we are giving them 50% above the cost.

Congress has never offered anything during their tenure.

It is Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is giving this.

MSP will be as same as it was 55 years ago and will remain same in future course as well, just the formula has changed.

So, on this basis, we appeal the farmers to understand it," said Javadekar.

He further said, "The opposition who is asking to roll back these laws is hypocritical as they had passed the contract farming act while in power.

Congress has mentioned the introduction of these laws in their manifesto." Farmer unions have called for 'Bharat Bandh' today, over Centre's farm laws.