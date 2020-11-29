Prakash Javadekar calls opposition 'hypocrite' over their demand to roll back farm laws

Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar on December 04 said that ban on single-use plastic achieved tremendous success and will be taken to logical end. "India has already banned single-use plastic and categories have also been made. There have been awareness movements built around this too and the ban has achieved tremendous success and will be taken to the logical end. Replacement of single-use plastic items is important and India has practically achieved replacement and is adopting alternative methods," said Environment Minister.
Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar questioned Delhi govt over the rising air pollution level. Javadekar said that stubble burning has stopped yet Delhi's pollution situation remains serious. He urged Delhi govt to take swift action on the complaints forwarded to it by CPCB. "The situation of air pollution in Delhi is still serious. Stubble burning has stopped but Delhi's air quality is in 'very poor' category. CPCB's 50 teams inspect Delhi and NCR every day. They submit complaints, observations from those visits to agencies concerned. Yet, some work is done while some work is left undone. Hence, CPCB has issued a notice to the Delhi govt. CPCB has asked Delhi govt to take necessary, swift action on the complaints. Delhi govt and all agencies concerned should swing into action," Javadekar said. In its notice, CPCB asked Delhi govt to take strict action against industrial activities.
Farmer unions called for 'Bharat Bandh' on December 08 against Centre's farm laws. Several groups came in support of 'bandh' across the country. Agitation has entered 13th day at Singhu border. Police personnel also deployed at border area to maintain law and order. Left political parties staged protest in Parvathipuram of Vizianagaram in Andhra Pradesh, in support of the 'Bharat Bandh'. In Patna, shops remained closed in wake of 'bandh'. Left political parties and farmer unions also demonstrated in Kolkata. They staged protest on railway tracks at Jadabpur Railway Station in Kolkata. Several political parties including Congress have extended support to the bandh.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that mobile technology will be used for mass inoculation against Covid-19 pandemic. He also pitched for making India a global hub for telecom equipment, manufacturing, etc. Prime Minister was speaking at the fourth India Mobile Congress via video conferencing. India Mobile Congress is considered the largest digital technology event in India. The 3-day event is being attended by over 110 distinguished speakers from across the globe. Meanwhile, Pfizer, Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech have sought for emergency use authorisation in India. The moves mean that a mass vaccine effort could be shortly underway in India. As per Health ministry, India's Covid tally past the 9.7 million mark on Tuesday, December 8.
Politics continues unabated as farmers have called for a Bharat Bandh to protest against the Centre’s farm laws. Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said that if the government has any heart, PM Modi should himself go and meet the farmers. He added that this is not a political movement and that it is the responsibility of every person to stand by the farmers. Meanwhile, MoS Home Affairs, G Kishan Reddy lashed out at the ‘award wapsi’ bogey and said that they have never actually returned any award and do it only for publicity. Watch the full video for all the details.
Agriculture minister Narendra Tomar, railways, food and consumer affairs minister Piyush Goyal and minister of state for commerce Som Prakash met 40 farm organisations for the fourth round of talks at..
A day after assuring agitating farmers that the central government was ready to hold talks on their "every problem and demand," Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said he never called the farmers'..
