Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Bharat Bandh: Farmers' associations demonstrate at Delhi-UP border

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:18s - Published
Bharat Bandh: Farmers' associations demonstrate at Delhi-UP border

Bharat Bandh: Farmers' associations demonstrate at Delhi-UP border

Farmers' associations demonstrated at Ghazipur-Ghaziabad (Delhi-UP) border as part of 'Bharat Bandh' call on December 08.

Farmer unions called for 'Bharat Bandh' today against Centre's farm laws.

Several groups came in support of 'bandh' across the country.

"If govt can make law they can repeal it as well.

They must work with farmer associations and experts.

We'll leave only after we get it in writing," said a farmer leader.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Delhi Delhi Megacity and union territory of India, containing the national capital

Bharat Bandh: 'It's our duty to stand in unity with farmers,' says Sanjay Raut [Video]

Bharat Bandh: 'It's our duty to stand in unity with farmers,' says Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on December 08 called 'Bharat Bandh' a sentiment. "It is no political 'Bandh'. It's our sentiment. Farmer organisations agitating in Delhi aren't carrying any political flag. It is our duty to stand in unity with farmers and stay connected to their sentiments. There is no politics here and there shouldn't be. If the Government has a heart, be it the Home Minister or the Prime Minister, they themselves will go and talk to them (farmers)," said Raut to mediapersons. Farmer unions called for 'Bharat Bandh' on Dec 8 against Centre's farm laws.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:02Published

NHSRCL to conduct aerial survey to finalise bullet train DPR

 National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) will be using aerial light detection and ranging survey (LiDAR) technique for conducting a ground survey in..
IndiaTimes
'CM Kejriwal under house arrest since he visited Singhu border,' claims AAP [Video]

'CM Kejriwal under house arrest since he visited Singhu border,' claims AAP

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has claimed that Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal has been put under house arrest since he visited farmers at Singhu border (Delhi-Haryana Border) on December 7. National Spokesperson of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) while addressing a press conference in national capital on Dec 08. National spokesperson of AAP Saurabh Bharadwaj said, "CM met farmers at Singhu border yesterday. He had said that we'll serve them like 'Sevadars' and support them. After he returned, Delhi Police barricaded his residence from all sides, putting him in a house-arrest like situation, at the behest of Home Ministry." "No one is allowed to go inside, he is not allowed to come out. MLAs, who had a meeting with CM yesterday, were beaten up by Police when they went to meet him. Workers were not allowed to meet him either. BJP leaders are being made to sit outside his residence," he added. DCP North Delhi on this issued a statement. "It is a general deployment to avoid any clash between AAP and any other party. CM has not been put under house arrest,"

Credit: ANI    Duration: 03:05Published

Related news from verified sources

Rahul Gandhi urges people to support Bharat Bandh

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday urged people to support the Bharat Bandh call given by farmer...
IndiaTimes - Published

Bharat Bandh: Delhi, Haryana police issue traffic advisory; roads to avoid today

In view of the call for nation-wide 'Bharat Bandh' on Tuesday given by various farmers' organizations...
IndiaTimes - Published

Bharat bandh: India farmers protest against law

Tens of thousands of farmers are protesting at Delhi's borders against farm reforms.
Upworthy - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Prakash Javadekar calls opposition 'hypocrite' over their demand to roll back farm laws [Video]

Prakash Javadekar calls opposition 'hypocrite' over their demand to roll back farm laws

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Prakash Javadekar on December 08, called the opposition who is asking to roll back three farm laws, 'hypocrite'. "Farmers had demanded remunerative..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:32Published
Bharat Bandh called by farmers protesting against farm laws, what's happening?|Oneindia News [Video]

Bharat Bandh called by farmers protesting against farm laws, what's happening?|Oneindia News

The Delhi-Meerut highway has been blocked till 3 pm amid "Bharat bandh" - a nationwide shutdown called for by farmers protesting the farm laws. Transport services, offices and shops - particularly..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:23Published
Congress leaders protest in support of 'Bharat Bandh' in Bengaluru [Video]

Congress leaders protest in support of 'Bharat Bandh' in Bengaluru

Congress leaders staged protest in Bengaluru in support of 'Bharat Bandh' called by farmer unions on December 08. The protest was organised in front of Gandhi statue at Vidhana Soudha. They raised..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:01Published