Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Bob Dylan sells his entire music catalog to Universal Music Group

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:56s - Published
Bob Dylan sells his entire music catalog to Universal Music Group
The unprecedented deal was announced by Universal on Monday.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Bob Dylan Bob Dylan American singer-songwriter, musician, poet, author, and artist

Universal Music Group snaps up Bob Dylan's entire back catalogue [Video]

Universal Music Group snaps up Bob Dylan's entire back catalogue

The purchase of the legendary singer-songwriter's work is thought to be one of the company's biggest acquisitions - yet no financial details have been given.

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 03:23Published
Bob Dylan sells songwriting catalog to Universal [Video]

Bob Dylan sells songwriting catalog to Universal

Bob Dylan has sold his entire catalog of more than 600 songs spanning six decades to Universal Music Group’s music publishing arm, the company said on Monday. This report produced by Emma Jehle.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:15Published

Universal Music Group Universal Music Group American music corporation

Related news from verified sources

Bob Dylan sells his entire 600-track songwriting catalog to Universal Music for an estimated $300 million. It may be the biggest-ever acquisition of a single act's publishing rights.

The deal sees Bob Dylan sell all rights to songs in his catalog - including his songwriter income and...
Business Insider - Published Also reported by •NYTimes.comNewsmax


Universal Music buying Bob Dylan’s entire song catalog

Bob Dylan’s entire catalog of songs, which reaches back 60 years and is among the most prized next...
SeattlePI.com - Published Also reported by •UpworthyBangkok PostThe WrapDeutsche WelleClash


Bob Dylan's entire music catalogue bought by Universal Music

Bob Dylan's entire catalogue of songs, one of the great treasures in music history, has been acquired...
CBC.ca - Published Also reported by •Upworthy



Related videos from verified sources

Top 20 Most Important Moments in Music History [Video]

Top 20 Most Important Moments in Music History

These music moments are downright historic! For this list, we’re looking at the most memorable and electrifying moments that impacted both music as an art form and the music-loving public.

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 22:59Published
Bob Dylan Sells His Entire Music Catalog to Universal Music Group [Video]

Bob Dylan Sells His Entire Music Catalog to Universal Music Group

Bob Dylan Sells , His Entire Music Catalog, to Universal Music Group. The unprecedented deal was announced by Universal on Monday. [It is] both a privilege and a responsibility [to] represent the..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:57Published
Dylan Sells Publishing For $300 Million [Video]

Dylan Sells Publishing For $300 Million

On Monday, Bob Dylan has sold his entire songwriting catalogue of more than 600 songs to Universal Music Publishing Group (UPMG). UMPG didn't disclose how much it paid. The NY Times estimated that..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:37Published