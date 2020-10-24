Global  
 

The Man in the Woods Movie (2020) Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: On a snowy night in 1963 Pennsylvania, a boarding school student goes missing in the woods.

Her friends, along with a bohemian poetry teacher, a disgraced quarterback, a shunned ex-cop, and the headmaster’s wife, agree to go search for her.

As they do, they confront the shadow projection and demonization that their idyllic school was built on.

In the classic style of B-movies from long ago, The Man in the Woods explores America’s haunted heart.

Cast William Jackson Harper Marin Ireland Kevin Corrigan Odessa Young Jane Alexander Sam Waterston Jack Kilmer John Ventimiglia Gus Birney Quinn Shephard Jessica Carlson Written & Directed by Noah Buschel


