‘If govt has a heart…’Sanjay Raut on farmers’ stir; BJP slams Award Wapsi group

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on December 08 called 'Bharat Bandh' a sentiment. "It is no political 'Bandh'. It's our sentiment. Farmer organisations agitating in Delhi aren't carrying any political flag. It is our duty to stand in unity with farmers and stay connected to their sentiments. There is no politics here and there shouldn't be. If the Government has a heart, be it the Home Minister or the Prime Minister, they themselves will go and talk to them (farmers)," said Raut to mediapersons. Farmer unions called for 'Bharat Bandh' on Dec 8 against Centre's farm laws.
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has claimed that Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal has been put under house arrest since he visited farmers at Singhu border (Delhi-Haryana Border) on December 7. National Spokesperson of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) while addressing a press conference in national capital on Dec 08. National spokesperson of AAP Saurabh Bharadwaj said, "CM met farmers at Singhu border yesterday. He had said that we'll serve them like 'Sevadars' and support them. After he returned, Delhi Police barricaded his residence from all sides, putting him in a house-arrest like situation, at the behest of Home Ministry." "No one is allowed to go inside, he is not allowed to come out. MLAs, who had a meeting with CM yesterday, were beaten up by Police when they went to meet him. Workers were not allowed to meet him either. BJP leaders are being made to sit outside his residence," he added. DCP North Delhi on this issued a statement. "It is a general deployment to avoid any clash between AAP and any other party. CM has not been put under house arrest,"
Members of a farm group staged 'rail roko' protest in Maharashtra's Buldhana as part of Bharat Bandh. The nationwide blockade on December 8 has been called by agitating farmers against the new laws. Farmers have vowed to intensify their agitation if union govt doesn't repeal the laws. Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatna members stopped Chennai-Ahmedabad Navjeevan Express. The train was stopped at Malkapur station in Buldhana while protesting against farm laws. Police detained Sanghatana leader Ravikant Tupkar and his supporters over the incident. Meanwhile, Agriculture Produce Market Committees in Navi Mumbai, Nashik, Dhule, Pune and Solapur are closed. In Maharashtra, the ruling Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress are supporting the Bharat Bandh.
Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Prakash Javadekar on December 08, called the opposition who is asking to roll back three farm laws, 'hypocrite'. "Farmers had demanded remunerative price additional to the cost and we are giving them 50% above the cost. Congress has never offered anything during their tenure. It is Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is giving this. MSP will be as same as it was 55 years ago and will remain same in future course as well, just the formula has changed. So, on this basis, we appeal the farmers to understand it," said Javadekar. He further said, "The opposition who is asking to roll back these laws is hypocritical as they had passed the contract farming act while in power. Congress has mentioned the introduction of these laws in their manifesto." Farmer unions have called for 'Bharat Bandh' today, over Centre's farm laws.
Speaking to ANI in the national capital on December 07, Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs, G Kishan Reddy spoke on 'Bharat Bandh' and issue of 'award wapsi'. Reddy said, "No award has been returned earlier and none are going to be. These are only for a day's advertisement." "I want to ask those returning awards about what is against farmers in the farm laws. Have they read the laws?," he added.
