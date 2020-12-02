Global  
 

‘If govt has a heart…’Sanjay Raut on farmers’ stir; BJP slams Award Wapsi group

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 02:37s - Published
Politics continues unabated as farmers have called for a Bharat Bandh to protest against the Centre’s farm laws.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said that if the government has any heart, PM Modi should himself go and meet the farmers.

He added that this is not a political movement and that it is the responsibility of every person to stand by the farmers.

Meanwhile, MoS Home Affairs, G Kishan Reddy lashed out at the ‘award wapsi’ bogey and said that they have never actually returned any award and do it only for publicity.

Watch the full video for all the details.


