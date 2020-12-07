Global  
 

UP: Protesting farmers make way for an ambulance to pass through blocked highway|Oneindia News

Protesters can be heard saying, ''let the ambulance pass'', in the video as they make way for an ambulance to pass through an otherwise blocked highway in Uttar Pradesh’s Hapur.

The Delhi-Meerut highway has been blocked till 3 pm amid "Bharat bandh" - a nationwide shutdown called for by farmers protesting the farm laws.

Transport services, offices and shops - particularly those selling fruits and vegetables - have been affected in some states.

Police in Delhi and Haryana, where large numbers of farmers have set up camp amid police barricades, have issued advisories to re-route traffic.

