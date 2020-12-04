Mobile technology to be used for Covid-19 vaccination drive, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that mobile technology will be used for mass inoculation against Covid-19 pandemic.

He also pitched for making India a global hub for telecom equipment, manufacturing, etc.

Prime Minister was speaking at the fourth India Mobile Congress via video conferencing.

India Mobile Congress is considered the largest digital technology event in India.

The 3-day event is being attended by over 110 distinguished speakers from across the globe.

Meanwhile, Pfizer, Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech have sought for emergency use authorisation in India.

The moves mean that a mass vaccine effort could be shortly underway in India.

As per Health ministry, India's Covid tally past the 9.7 million mark on Tuesday, December 8.