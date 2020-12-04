Mobile technology to be used for Covid-19 vaccination drive, says PM Modi

Global  
 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that mobile technology will be used for mass inoculation against Covid-19 pandemic.

He also pitched for making India a global hub for telecom equipment, manufacturing, etc.

Prime Minister was speaking at the fourth India Mobile Congress via video conferencing.

India Mobile Congress is considered the largest digital technology event in India.

The 3-day event is being attended by over 110 distinguished speakers from across the globe.

Meanwhile, Pfizer, Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech have sought for emergency use authorisation in India.

The moves mean that a mass vaccine effort could be shortly underway in India.

As per Health ministry, India's Covid tally past the 9.7 million mark on Tuesday, December 8.


‘If govt has a heart…’Sanjay Raut on farmers’ stir; BJP slams Award Wapsi group [Video]

‘If govt has a heart…’Sanjay Raut on farmers’ stir; BJP slams Award Wapsi group

Politics continues unabated as farmers have called for a Bharat Bandh to protest against the Centre’s farm laws. Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said that if the government has any heart, PM Modi should himself go and meet the farmers. He added that this is not a political movement and that it is the responsibility of every person to stand by the farmers. Meanwhile, MoS Home Affairs, G Kishan Reddy lashed out at the ‘award wapsi’ bogey and said that they have never actually returned any award and do it only for publicity. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:37Published

PM Modi speaks to Parkash Singh Badal, extends birthday greetings

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke to Shiromani Akali Dal patriarch Parkash Singh Badal, who has been severely critical of the Centre over the..
IndiaTimes

Modi govt doesn't understand D of Democracy: Brinda Karat

 Slamming the BJP government at the Centre for not listening to the voices of farmers, Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Brinda Karat on Tuesday said that..
IndiaTimes

Grandmother given guard of honour after receiving first Covid-19 vaccine in UK [Video]

Grandmother given guard of honour after receiving first Covid-19 vaccine in UK

Margaret Keenan, the first patient to have the Pfizer Covid-19 jab as part ofthe national rollout, is given a guard of honour by nursing staff as shereturns to her ward.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:38Published
William Shakespeare becomes second recipient of Covid jab [Video]

William Shakespeare becomes second recipient of Covid jab

81-year-old William Shakespeare from Warwickshire became the second patient in the world to be vaccinated with the Pfizer BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:55Published

First Responder Toy Drive Donations Down in L.A. Due to COVID

 One of the many depressing consequences of the coronavirus pandemic is it seems to be greatly reducing the number of toys donated to kids in need ... but first..
TMZ.com

Coronavirus updates: UK vaccinations set to begin Tuesday; Wyoming issues statewide mask mandate; Colorado's first gentleman in hospital

 Colorado first gentleman Marlon Reis hospitalized. White House to host vaccine summit. California reels from mounting cases. Latest COVID news.
 
USATODAY.com

Need to work together to ensure timely roll-out of 5G: PM Modi at India Mobile Congress [Video]

Need to work together to ensure timely roll-out of 5G: PM Modi at India Mobile Congress

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended virtual inaugural ceremony of 'India Mobile Congress 2020' on December 08. At the ceremony, PM Modi said, "It is due to your innovation and efforts that the world was functional despite the pandemic. It is due to your efforts that a son connected with his mother in a different city, a student learnt from his teacher without being in the classroom. Due to technological up-gradation, we have a culture of replacing handsets and gadgets frequently. Can the industry form a task-force to think of a better way of handling electronic waste and create a circular economy?" He further said, "We need to work together to ensure a timely roll-out of 5G to leapfrog into the future and empower millions of Indians."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:12Published

PM Modi to address India Mobile Congress 2020 virtually today

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the inaugural address at the virtual India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2020 on Tuesday. IMC 2020 is being organised by the..
IndiaTimes

Modi to deliver inaugural address at India Mobile Congress on Tuesday

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually deliver the inaugural address at the country's telecom industry event, India Mobile Congress, on Tuesday, the..
IndiaTimes

Serum set for deal with Centre soon; to supply vaccine at 250 rupees a dose: Report

 Serum Institute of India, the world's largest vaccine producer by volume, is close to signing a supply contract with the country's Central government and likely..
IndiaTimes
Covid-19: 'India not an experiment lab for vaccine', says Digvijaya Singh [Video]

Covid-19: 'India not an experiment lab for vaccine', says Digvijaya Singh

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh said that India shouldn't be made an experiment lab. Singh said that people of India should not be made guinea pigs for vaccine trials. "Protocols can still be compromised during the pandemic. People of India should not be made guinea pigs. Haryana minister Anil Vij got vaccinated and later tested positive. Before human trials, animal trials are done to launch a vaccine. India cannot be an experiment lab for any vaccine," he said. Bharat Biotech, SII, and Pfizer recently asked for emergency use approval in India. At least eight different vaccine candidates are at different trial stages in India. PM Modi had recently held meeting and visited vaccine labs in the country. He had discussed Covid vaccination plan during an all-party meeting held earlier.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:35Published

Covid-19: Day after Serum Institute of India, Bharat Bio seeks emergency nod for vaccine

 Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech filed an application seeking emergency use authorisation for Covaxin on Monday, becoming the third company to seek such regulatory..
IndiaTimes

Bharat Biotech seeks emergency use authorisation for indigenously developed Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin

 After Pfizer and Serum Institute, Hyderabad-based pharmaceutical firm Bharat Biotech on Monday applied to the central drug regulator seeking emergency use..
IndiaTimes

Margaret Keenan speaks after receiving first Covid jab [Video]

Margaret Keenan speaks after receiving first Covid jab

90-year-old Margaret Keenan has described being the first person in the world to receive the Pfizer BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine as the "best thing that ever happened". Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:55Published
Grandmother becomes first in the world to receive Covid-19 vaccine [Video]

Grandmother becomes first in the world to receive Covid-19 vaccine

Grandmother Margaret Keenan, 90, became the first patient in the world toreceive the Pfizer Covid-19 jab following its clinical approval as the NHSlaunched its biggest ever vaccine campaign.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:02Published

