Mobile technology to be used for Covid-19 vaccination drive, says PM Modi

Politics continues unabated as farmers have called for a Bharat Bandh to protest against the Centre’s farm laws. Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said that if the government has any heart, PM Modi should himself go and meet the farmers. He added that this is not a political movement and that it is the responsibility of every person to stand by the farmers. Meanwhile, MoS Home Affairs, G Kishan Reddy lashed out at the ‘award wapsi’ bogey and said that they have never actually returned any award and do it only for publicity. Watch the full video for all the details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:37Published
81-year-old William Shakespeare from Warwickshire became the second patient in the world to be vaccinated with the Pfizer BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended virtual inaugural ceremony of 'India Mobile Congress 2020' on December 08. At the ceremony, PM Modi said, "It is due to your innovation and efforts that the world was functional despite the pandemic. It is due to your efforts that a son connected with his mother in a different city, a student learnt from his teacher without being in the classroom. Due to technological up-gradation, we have a culture of replacing handsets and gadgets frequently. Can the industry form a task-force to think of a better way of handling electronic waste and create a circular economy?" He further said, "We need to work together to ensure a timely roll-out of 5G to leapfrog into the future and empower millions of Indians."
Congress leader Digvijaya Singh said that India shouldn't be made an experiment lab. Singh said that people of India should not be made guinea pigs for vaccine trials. "Protocols can still be compromised during the pandemic. People of India should not be made guinea pigs. Haryana minister Anil Vij got vaccinated and later tested positive. Before human trials, animal trials are done to launch a vaccine. India cannot be an experiment lab for any vaccine," he said. Bharat Biotech, SII, and Pfizer recently asked for emergency use approval in India. At least eight different vaccine candidates are at different trial stages in India. PM Modi had recently held meeting and visited vaccine labs in the country. He had discussed Covid vaccination plan during an all-party meeting held earlier.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:35Published
90-year-old Margaret Keenan has described being the first person in the world to receive the Pfizer BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine as the "best thing that ever happened". Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at an all-party meeting today attended by political leaders of around 12 political parties, said that the Experts believe that a COVID vaccine will be ready in the next few..