UK’s Johnson to head to Brussels to try and break Brexit deadlock

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:24s - Published
UK’s Johnson to head to Brussels to try and break Brexit deadlock

UK's Johnson to head to Brussels to try and break Brexit deadlock

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is heading to Brussels to resolve post-Brexit trade deal with the European Union.


Boris Johnson 'excited' to see Covid-19 vaccine rolled out across UK [Video]

Boris Johnson 'excited' to see Covid-19 vaccine rolled out across UK

Boris Johnson said it was “very, very exciting” to meet some of the firstpeople to be vaccinated against coronavirus. Speaking at the vaccinationcentre at Guy’s Hospital in London on Tuesday, the Prime Minister said it wasmoving to talk to Lyn Wheeler, who was the first to receive the vaccine there.

PM sees 'very exciting' moment woman vaccinated in London [Video]

PM sees 'very exciting' moment woman vaccinated in London

Boris Johnson said it was "very, very exciting" to meet some of the first people to be vaccinated against coronavirus. The prime minister was present when 81-year-old Lyn Wheeler received the Pfizer BioNTech jab at Guy's Hospital in central London on Tuesday morning. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

UK to begin coronavirus vaccine rollout [Video]

UK to begin coronavirus vaccine rollout

The UK is taking a “huge step forward” in its fight against coronavirus as thecountry’s vaccination programme gets under way, Boris Johnson has said.Vaccinations will be administered at dozens of hospital hubs across thecountry from Tuesday – dubbed “V-Day” by Health and Social Care Secretary MattHancock.

Brexit: Johnson to go to Brussels for face-to-face meeting with Von der Leyen

 Boris Johnson will travel to Brussels for a face-to-face summit with the European commission president, Ursula von der Leyen, in an 11th-hour attempt to break..
Brexit: Boris Johnson to head to Brussels for crucial talks

 British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the head of the European Commission plan to meet in person to see whether a last minute trade deal can be hammered..
Belgian town where UK's COVID-19 vaccine is made 'proud to save the world' [Video]

Belgian town where UK's COVID-19 vaccine is made 'proud to save the world'

The town is situated between Brussels and Antwerp

Brexit Countdown: 23 days until the end of the transition period [Video]

Brexit Countdown: 23 days until the end of the transition period

The UK left the European Union on January 31. Here we look at the latestfigures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.

Markets seen under pressure on global sell-off; pharma stocks in focus

 Markets are likely to be wobbly on Tuesday following sell-off in global peers, while trends in SGX Nifty suggest a flat opening for Indian benchmark equity..
AP Top Stories 7 P

 Here's the latest for Monday December 7th: Georgia recertifies Biden win; Trump says lawyer Giuliani doing well after testing positive for coronavirus; Brexit..
Brexit: PM to meet EU chief in bid to save trade deal

 The UK and EU say "significant differences" still remain as the leaders prepare to talk face-to-face.
European Union European Union Economic and political union of European states

EU-China: what economic relations in the “new normal”? [Video]

EU-China: what economic relations in the “new normal”?

The Covid 19 pandemic has disrupted international trade and economic relations. With the "new normal" we are already seeing changes taking place.

Johnson and EC president to meet in last-ditch bid for Brexit trade deal

Boris Johnson will travel to Brussels for talks with Europe’s top official in a late bid to break...
Brexit briefing: 24 days until the end of the transition period [Video]

Brexit briefing: 24 days until the end of the transition period

The UK left the European Union on January 31. Here we look at the latestfigures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.

‘Final throw of the dice’: UK, EU to resume Brexit trade talks [Video]

‘Final throw of the dice’: UK, EU to resume Brexit trade talks

Negotiators to meet in Brussels in last-ditch attempt to strike a post-Brexit deal before transition agreement ends on December 31.

David Frost arrives in Brussels for crunch Brexit talks [Video]

David Frost arrives in Brussels for crunch Brexit talks

The UK's chief Brexit negotiator David Frost arrived in Brussels on Sundayahead of another crunch day of trade discussions between the European Unionand the UK. Talks were paused again on Saturday..

