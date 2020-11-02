India will prove cynics wrong by becoming $5 trillion economy: Mukesh Ambani
Reliance Industries Limited Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani on December 8 showed his confidence on country's comeback in economy by saying that India economy will not only bounce back, but will also grow with unprecedented acceleration.
"The Indian economy will not only bounce back, but will also grow with unprecedented acceleration.
India can and India will prove cynics wrong by becoming a $5 trillion economy," he said.
Ambani participated and shared his views on the 4th edition of the three-day telecom industry event this year is held online for the first time due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Reliance Industries Limited Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani on December 8 confirmed that its telecommunications company Jio will roll out 5G network in the country in second half of 2021. He also emphasized that the 5G network will be power by indigenous network, hardware and technology components. "Jio's 5G service will be a testimony to your (PM Modi) inspiring vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat," he said.
